I Upped My Workout Game Thanks To These Awesome Shock Absorber Sports Bras — Here’s Why

Sports bras matter. Trust me, I found out the hard way. Without going into detail, my bra size is the US national average. (I’ll leave you, dear reader, to look that one up for yourself.) And, as a woman with pretty average breasts and the will to work out, I’ve experienced the dreaded ‘bounce effect’. Yes, in years gone by while wearing lesser sports bras, I’ve been ailed with the pain and discomfort of my breasts trying to escape the confines of my body every time I jump, skip, or run. That was until I found Shock Absorber Multi Sports Bras.

With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on more than 300 reviews, the multi sports bra is a revelation. On first wear, I noticed the obvious. Yes, the bra gives you the uni-boob look; you shouldn’t expect two separate entities when you look down because that’s not going to happen. However, it’s a small price to pay for the sheer level of comfort and security the bra offers. The racer back style combined with sturdy material means that your breasts don’t move when you do. Ladies, we’ve reached zero bounce factor.

Can we talk girth for a minute here too? In the past, I’ve struggled with inexplicably thin straps on my previous sports bras. Let’s be real, wispy pieces of fabric can have a wire cheese-slicer effect on your shoulders when working out. With the Shock Absorber bras, though, that’s never a problem. The straps are thicker than you might expect, offering an even distribution of weight and no nasty marks when you take the bra off. Nice.

The gym is by no means a catwalk—but you still want to look good when you’re getting your sweat on. Rather than coming in the standard black and white designs, Shock Absorber bras come in what can only be described as a jazzy array of colors and patterns. I now own three of these bras (and I’m eyeing up a fourth as I write this) but my all-time favorite look has to be the pink and purple building print bra. In my humble opinion, it’s reminiscent of 1980s workout gear—loud, busy, and kind of ugly. I’m obsessed with it.

The diverse and fitted Shock Absorber Multi Sports Bras are available on Amazon and other retailers in the US. If you’re done with bouncing breasts ruining your workouts, I recommend investing in one of these bras. You and your boobs can thank me later.

