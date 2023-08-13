‘Looks Like a War Zone’: Massive Pennsylvania House Explosion Kills 5

CHEAT SHEET
At least five people, including a child, were killed and three others injured after a house exploded in a Pittsburgh-area suburb on Saturday morning. Officials in Plum, Pennsylvania responded to the house explosion, which occurred at around 10:20 a.m., and resulted in two neighboring homes burning to the ground and damaging the walls, windows, and vehicles on 12 other properties, according to reports. The death count was initially set at 4 as investigators dug through the rubble, but on Sunday morning the toll was raised to 5 people. “It’s just tragic, I mean, it looks like a war zone—it looks like a bomb hit our neighborhood and it’s just unfortunate,” Rafal Kolankowski, a local resident, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.