One of Africa’s Oldest Lions Among 10 Killed in Kenya Within a Week: Officials
REVENGE
At least 10 lions were killed in southern Kenya over the last week, according to local officials, who said they were meeting with community members to discuss resource competition with wildlife in the region. Six lions were felled on Saturday alone, “an usually large number… to be killed at one go,” a spokesperson for Kenya Wildlife Service told CNN. The lions were part of a pride that had attacked 11 goats and a dog the previous night, authorities said. All 10 were part of the ecosystem in Amboseli National Park, a UNESCO site. Earlier in the week, a lion named Loonkiito, believed to be one of Africa’s oldest at 19, was fatally speared by herders. The elderly lion was “starving” and had entered a livestock pen, conservation organization Lion Guardians explained. “He was a symbol of resilience and coexistence,” the group said.