Looters Raid Stores in Philadelphia Rampage
‘OPPORTUNISTS’
Juvenile looters went on the rampage across much of Philadelphia on Tuesday night, targeting stores including Apple, Lululemon, and Foot Locker. Police said at least 20 arrests had been made and two guns recovered as they restored order in the city. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, the looting started shortly after a peaceful protest at City Hall calling for justice for Eddie Irizarry, shot dead by a police officer last month, after a judge dismissed all charges against the officer in question. Acting Police Commissioner John Stanford said Irizarry's supporters were not involved in the “disgusting” looting. “This had nothing to do with the protests,” Stanford said. “What we had tonight was a bunch of criminal opportunists take advantage of a situation and try to destroy our city.” Stanford said the looters appeared to have organized their rampage on social media, moving in a convoy of cars from store to store as they were chased by police.