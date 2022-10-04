Loretta Lynn, the Queen of Country Music, Dead at 90

Loretta Lynn, “The Queen of Country Music” and easily one of the most iconic American songwriters and performers, died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. She was 90.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family wrote in a statement, asking for privacy as they mourn the loss.

Lynn was born Loretta Webb, a coal miner’s daughter, in 1932—one of eight children living destitute in the remote backwater of Butcher Holler, Kentucky.

Her remarkable life story—a classic tale of literal rags to riches—has been told many times over, whether it be through an Oscar-winning film and a multitude of books and TV shows and, of course, a jaw-dropping 50 studio albums.

This is a developing story…