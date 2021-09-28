Lori Loughlin Books First Acting Gig Since Stint in Jail
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
The Loughlins are back in the limelight. USA Today reports that Lori Loughlin—actress and college admission-scandal participant—is returning to the silver screen as a guest star on Season 2 of When Hope Calls. She will be playing her original role of Abigail Stanton from When Calls the Heart, who was written off after the Operation Varsity Blues scandal broke. Loughlin’s younger daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, who was also embroiled in the scandal, is currently a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were one of several wealthy families caught bribing top universities to accept their children. Loughlin spent two months in prison, and her husband got five months for their efforts to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.