Lori Loughlin Heads to the Slammer Early for 2-Month Sentence
FULL HOUSE
Full House actress Lori Loughlin started her 2-month prison sentence early on Friday after her conviction in last year’s college admissions cheating scandal. The Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California ordered Loughlin to come to prison on Nov. 19, but she turned up two weeks early. Similar to Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman, who served 11 days last October, she’ll be required to wake up at 5 a.m. each morning, wear khaki pants and a brown T-shirt, and perform five inmate roll calls per day. She won’t have a chance to be released early for good behavior since her sentence is less than a year. She won’t be allowed visitors due to COVID-19 precautions.
Loughlin was ordered to also pay a $150,000 fine and do 100 hours of community service when she was sentenced in August. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has to serve five months in prison on top of 250 hours of community service and a $250,000 fine. “I made an awful decision and went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process,” Loughlin said in August. “I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments.”