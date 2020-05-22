Lori Loughlin and Fashion Designer Husband Plead Guilty in College-Admissions Scandal
Actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have officially pleaded guilty for their roles in the wide-ranging college-admissions scam. At a video hearing on Friday, the couple pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, and their sentencing was set for August 21. Under the plea deal, the 55-year-old Full House star has agreed to serve two months in jail, pay a $150,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, the 56-year-old founder of the Mossimo brand, has agreed to serve five months in jail, fork over a $250,000 fine, and finish 250 hours of community service.
The couple, who maintained their innocence for more than a year, was accused of paying bribes to get their two children into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though they never played. Dozens of wealthy parents were arrested as part of the sprawling scam to secure their kids’ entrance into elite universities.