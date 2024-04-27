Lori Loughlin on Life After Varsity Blues Scandal: ‘Stuff Happens’
SAGE ADVICE
Actress Lori Loughlin gave her first major interview since the infamous college admissions scandal landed her in prison for two months. In an interview with First for Women, Loughlin said her advice for women is to “persevere and try not to let in negativity.” “My advice is to just keep moving forward. Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life,” she said. In 2020, Loughlin pled guilty to federal charges for conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. She and her husband had spent $500,000 trying to ensure her daughter, influencer Olivia Jade, gained acceptance into the University of Southern California. “Stuff happens to everyone,” she said, downplaying her white collar crime conviction. “We’ve all been in positions to ask for forgiveness but to ask for it, you have to learn and know how to give forgiveness, too.”