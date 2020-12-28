Lori Loughlin Walks Out of Federal Prison After Two Months for USC, College Admissions Cheating Scandal
SLIGHTLY LESS FULL HOUSE
Actress Lori Loughlin was released from a federal prison in Dublin, California, early Monday after spending two months behind bars for her role in the 2019 college-admissions cheating scandal that saw some 50 people hit with federal bribery charges. The 56-year-old Loughlin, who was best known as Aunt Becky on the sitcom Full House until she came under scrutiny and admitted to paying $500,000 to get her two daughters into the University of Southern California on rowing scholarships (even though the pair had never participated in the sport), was set free Monday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons website. Loughlin served her sentence at FCI Dublin, a low-security federal prison housing 865 women. Last year, Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was sentenced to a 14-day stretch there for her own part in the scandal, after being accused of spending $15,000 to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores. Loughlin’s husband, the designer Mossimo Giannulli, is partway through a five-month sentence over the USC bribe, at a federal lockup in Lompoc, California. He is scheduled to be released in April.