Lori Loughlin Serving Two Month Prison Sentence in Cushy Minimum-Security Prison
AUNT BECKY BEHIND BARS
Actor Lori Loughlin of Full House fame will get to enjoy “open bay” dormitories at a minimum-security prison camp in Victorville, California, while she serves out her sentence for paying $500,000 in bribes to get her two influencer daughters accepted to the University of Southern California. A Boston federal court judge signed off on Loughlin’s request to serve time at the prison camp, per CBS Los Angeles. The women’s prison in Victorville is just two hours from the actor’s $9.5 million Hidden Hills home, and four hours from Lompoc federal prison, where Loughlin’s husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, will be serving five months for his role in the same scheme. Both will be required to be supervised for two years upon release and complete 100 hours of community service.