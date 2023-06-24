Woman Accused of Encouraging Dentist to Kill Wife on Safari Gets 17 Years
‘UNREPENTANT’
A judge in Colorado sentenced a woman accused of encouraging her paramour to kill his wife to 17 years in prison. The woman, 65-year-old, Lori Milliron, was found guilty last year of perjury and being an accessory to a murder in the case related to Lawrence Rudolph, a dentist who a court ruled shot and killed his wife, Bianca Rudolph, while on an African safari. The case attracted national headlines, though Rudolph continues to deny any guilt in her death, which took place in Zambia in 2016. The judge in the case said Milliron’s sentencing reflected her encouragement of the killing and how “unrepentant” she was about it. “Despite everything you have done you will never take my soul,” Rudolph’s daughter told Milliron at the sentencing. “This might be difficult to understand... because you don’t have one.” Milliron’s attorney deemed the charges excessive and promised to appeal them.