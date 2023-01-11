Doomsday Mom Says She Has an Alibi for Her Kids’ Murders
NEW DEFENSE
Lori Vallow Daybell, the alleged doomsday obsessive accused of murdering her own two children, says she has an alibi at the time when her two kids were killed, according to court filings. The documents filed in Idaho last week claim Vallow Daybell was at her own apartment when J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, were murdered. The alibi notice says the children were at an apartment owned by their uncle, Alex Cox, when they died. The filing also claims that Vallow Daybell was at home with a few friends “and/or Chad Daybell,” her husband who has also been accused. The couple is also facing charges relating to the alleged murders of both of their exes and could face the death penalty if convicted. The new filing also saw Vallow Daybell request to meet with her husband for “strategy sessions” ahead of the beginning of their trial in April.