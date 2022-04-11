Doomsday Mom Accused of Murdering Her Kids Is Finally Fit for Trial
FACE THE MUSIC
Lori Vallow, the doomsday mom accused of murdering her two children, has officially been deemed fit to stand trial. The Monday order from the Seventh Judicial District Court in Idaho states that Vallow’s competency has been restored, nearly 10 months after a psychological evaluation found her unfit to face trial. She was subsequently committed to a mental health facility. Now, Vallow will be arraigned next Tuesday for several alleged crimes, including the murders of two of her children—Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow—her ex-husband, and her husband’s former wife. Last May, Vallow was indicted alongside her husband, apocalypse writer Chad Daybell, and she was accused of justifying the murders with their doomsday-centered religious beliefs.