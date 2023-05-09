Chad Daybell Wrote Romance Novel About Relationship With Lori Vallow, Witness Says
LIFE IMITATING ART
About two months before Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow allegedly murdered her two children, the Doomsday author sent his paramour a graphic romance novel he had written in a series of text messages. The novel written in a slew of July 2019 messages followed two characters named James and Elena, who met at a book conference and had been married in a pervious life. FBI Analyst Nicole Heideman said the novel mirrored the real-life actions of Daybell and Vallow, who met at a religious conference in 2018 before staring an affair that resulted in the deaths of three people. Heideman said the novel also detailed several intimate interactions between James and Elena in the story—some of which was read allowed in court. Vallow is facing several charges in connection to the September 2019 death of her two children, JJ and Tylee Ryan. A month after their murder, the couple allegedly conspired to murder Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, for an insurance payout before fleeing to Hawaii to get married.