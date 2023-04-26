Pathologist Reveals How Doomsday Mom Lori Vallow’s Son Died

Doomsday mom Lori Vallow’s 7-year-old son was allegedly strangled to death by a plastic bag over his head and duct tape over his mouth, an Idaho forensic pathologist said Wednesday.

Dr. Garth Warren, who works for the Ada County Coroner's Office, said that he conducted the four-hour autopsy on Joshua “JJ” Vallow a few days after the child and his older sister were found in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s backyard in June 2020. Authorities say that JJ was found in a pet cemetery while his 17-year-old sister, Tylee Ryan, was dismembered and buried in a fire pit nearby.

“Right from the beginning there were some things that obviously jumped out,” Warren told Ada County Court jurors at Vallow’s murder trial, according to EastIdahoNews.

Warren said JJ, who was found wearing a red pajama set, was wrapped in a garbage bag with the white plastic bag still over his head and duct tape all around his body, including his forearms, hands, and ankles.

He had bruising on his arms and an abrasion to his neck from the grisly slaying. Warren added that a toxicology report concluded that JJ was found with low levels of ethanol, the date-rape drug GHB, and caffeine in his system. The amounts of GHB, he noted, were inconclusive.

“There's really no way for me to tell for sure whether this is just a naturally occurring product in the body that was there or if JJ was given GHB,” Warren said. “I can't say one way or another based on the levels.”

The bombshell revelation marks the first time prosecutors have revealed how Vallow’s long-missing children were killed in September 2019 before being buried in her apocalyptic author husband’s backyard. Prosecutors allege that a month later, the religious fanatics allegedly conspired to kill Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, for insurance and Social Security funds before fleeing to Hawaii.

Vallow has pleaded not guilty to several charges and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Defense attorneys for Vallow insist that the “loving” mother could never kill her children.

But Warren went into harrowing detail on the stand about how the two children, who were officially reported missing in December 2019, were killed. He noted that, in addition to the plastic bag and duct tape, he also immediately noticed that the body had rapidly decomposed.

“There was dirt and mold on the tops and bottoms,” Warren said, according to EastIdahoNews.. “You could tell even with the clothing on that the body was in a state of decomposition by the color of the skin.”

Warren then went into graphic detail about the state of JJ’s body, including a scratch-life abrasion on the left side of JJ’s neck and a hemorrhage on his right thumbnail. As Warren was speaking, jurors reportedly took detailed notes while Vallow looked at the witness stand.

“There were also other areas that were concerning or suspicious—bruising on the ankles that may have been associated with the duct tape,” Warren added. “All of the organs showed decomposition changes but I did not see any trauma to the internal organs or evidence of overt natural disease to any of the organs.”