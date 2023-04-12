Lori Vallow ‘Was Asleep’ as Slain Kids’ Autopsy Photos Were Shown at Trial: Report
CAN’T LOOK
Lori Vallow apparently couldn’t look as graphic images of her children’s remains were shown in court on Tuesday. The mom, 49, is accused of murdering 7-year-old JJ Vallow, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan, as well as plotting to kill Tammy Daybell, her husband’s first wife. Speaking on Cuomo, reporter GiGi McKelvey said Vallow’s lawyers asked that she be allowed to waive her right to sit in the trial but the request was denied, “so she had to stay in there while these autopsy photos were on the screen.” McKelvey added that Vallow was “definitely sleeping at one point” and floated the theory that Vallow may have been medicated. “I haven’t seen her last week or this week at all look tired even,” she said. “As soon as we got settled down and Detective [Ray] Hermosillo was back on the stand narrating these photos, she was sound asleep for a solid half-hour.” McKelvey said Vallow remained asleep until the judge called the end of the day. “From what I can tell, she didn’t look at any of those photos—she was asleep,” McKelvey said.