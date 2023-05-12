Lori Vallow Will Be Extradited to Arizona to Face New Charges After Murder Sentencing

After Lori Vallow is sentenced for murdering her two children and conspiring to kill her husband’s former spouse, the Doomsday mom will be sent to Arizona to face another set of grisly charges. Following Vallow’s conviction Friday in Ada County Court, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office released a statement that they have “made the state of Idaho aware of our intent to prosecute” the 49-year-old in connection with her fourth husband’s July 2019 death. Vallow is facing one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in Arizona after her brother, Alex Cox, fatally shot her former husband, Charles Vallow. Cox, who died of a blood clot in December 2019, claimed self-defense.