Lori Vallow’s Son Accused of Sex Crimes in Arizona
LOCKED UP
The son of Lori Vallow, the doomsday-cult mom awaiting trial on charges of killing her two other children in Idaho, has been arrested in Arizona on suspicion of sex crimes, according to local reports. Colby Ryan was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on Sunday in connection with an incident alleged to have happened on Aug. 31, Fox 10 reports, citing court documents. Ryan, facing two counts of domestic violence sexual assault, allegedly admitted in a recorded phone conversation that he “raped” the alleged victim after she told investigators he refused to stop sexual contact when she’d asked him to. “The Victim said the Defendant said he was sorry and started to cry,” the court documents reportedly said. Ryan is the only surviving child of Vallow, who is expected to stand trial in early 2023 on charges she and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, murdered her 7-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter.