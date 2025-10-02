L.A. Olympics Move Two Sports to Another State

Man’s Family Says Amusement Park Missed ‘Multiple Warning Signs’ Before His Death
SCARY RIDE
The family of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who died after riding a roller coaster at Universal Orlando, accused the park of missing “multiple warning signs”. The 32-year-old roller coaster rider was wheelchair-bound due to his spinal cord atrophy. The tragic incident happened on the Stardust Racers coaster on Sept. 17, Florida Today reported. Eyewitnesses reported seeing Zavala in the front row, slumped over and covered in blood. Universal has reported four previous incidents occurring on the ride that speeds up to 62 miles per hour and reaches a height of 133 feet. However, the investigations concluded the rider’s injuries were a result of “pre-existing conditions,” said Ben Crump, the family’s attorney. Many riders have come forward after Zavala’s death, claiming “Kevin’s case was not an isolated incident.” One woman claimed she lost consciousness, suffered a concussion, and injured her spine on the Stardust Racers in May. Crump shared that the family believes the operators missed “multiple warning signs” regarding the safety of the ride. Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal, claimed the ride was running correctly and reassured that the staff was “following procedures.” The Stardust Racers ride remains closed.