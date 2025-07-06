Los Angeles Rapper Loses Fingers in Grisly July 4 Fireworks Accident

Cheat Sheet
Jessie J Shares Raw Update After Mastectomy: ‘Angry and Sad’
'SURVIVAL MODE'
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.06.25 1:38PM EDT 
articles/2014/07/30/can-jessie-j-s-bang-bang-save-us-from-this-awful-musical-summer/140730-fallon-song-summer-tease_m0zgmj
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Jessie J has opened up about the painful emotional experience of undergoing a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis in April. “I’m currently experiencing some delayed sadness and frustration by having time to process what is happening,” she wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Now I’m here and letting myself be angry and sad and all the things. Just for a few days.” The Bang Bang hitmaker added that she hopes soon to “sew some padding in a bra to even them out order some t shirts and crack tf on.” Though she struck a resilient tone in her posts, she said that she regrets not taking more time to process what was about to happen before going into surgery. “A little disappointed in myself I didn’t say goodbye to my old boob enough,” she said. “Sounds silly but that’s where I’m at.”

2
Caitlyn Jenner Speaks After Manager’s Fatal ATV Crash
TOUGH NEWS
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 1:14PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 18: TV personality Caitlyn Jenner (L) and Sophia Hutchins attend The 2018 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Investigating police say Sophia Hutchins (right) was speeding before the crash that killed her on July 3. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Investigating police said speed may have been a factor in the crash that killed Caitlyn Jenner’s manager and friend, Sophia Hutchins, 29. When asked about Hutchin’s death during a coffee run in Malibu, Jenner, 75, said she was having “tough times” and didn’t “want to talk,” the Daily Mail reported. Hutchins was driving near Jenner’s home in Los Angeles when she rear-ended a Mazda and was sent plunging 350 feet into a ravine. She was pronounced dead on the scene. “It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car,” said Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, The Express Tribune reported. “She tried to maneuver to go around it, but she was going too fast and ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda.” According to police, Hutchins didn’t appear to be following the vehicle but instead might have attempted to pass it.

3
Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Blasts Coverage of Her Emotional Wimbledon Exit
'NOTHING POSITIVE TO SAY'
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.06.25 12:42PM EDT 
GettyImages-1398828527_vphn5n

"PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 23: Naomi Osaka of Japan looks on against Amanda Anisimova of United States in their first round match during day two of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros on May 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)"

Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty

Former world tennis champion Naomi Osaka issued a fiery takedown of sports media outlets and social media users for circulating footage of her appearing downtrodden at a press conference following her early exit from Wimbledon Friday. “Bro why is it every time I do a press conference after a loss the espns and blogs gotta clip it and put it up,” she posted to Threads Saturday. “Wtf, why don’t they clip my press conferences after I win? Like why push the narrative that I’m always sad?” Osaka had indeed appeared raw following her second-round loss to Russian player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, telling the post-match conference, “I’m just going to be a negative human being today” because “I have nothing positive to say about myself, which is something I’m working on.” In subsequent posts, she insisted she was already feeling like herself again. “Sure I was disappointed a couple hours ago, now I’m motivated to do better,” she wrote. “That’s human emotions. The way they clip me I feel like I should be fake happy all the time.”

4

Los Angeles Rapper Loses Fingers in Grisly July 4 Fireworks Accident

LEFT SHORT-HANDED
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 07.06.25 12:35PM EDT 
Published 07.06.25 12:09PM EDT 
4Xtra, No Jumper podcast
YouTube/No Jumper

A Los Angeles rapper’s Fourth of July celebrations ended in tragedy after a firework prematurely exploded in his hand. The artist, who goes by the stage name 4Xtra, had posted a video of himself holding the fireworks on Instagram Friday, saying, “Who wants to get blown up today? ... I’m blowing [somebody] up today.” In a matter of hours, graphic footage spread across social media showing him clutching his bloodied hand after the fireworks went off. While many users speculated he had lost his whole hand, one X account, claiming to be a friend of the rapper’s, clarified he had only lost two fingers and been temporarily blinded by the blast. The accident represents only the latest case of what in recent years has become a regular Independence Day occurrence, with emergency rooms across the country seeing thousands of firework-related injuries in the run-up and aftermath of the Fourth of July.

5
Spice Girl, 50, Gets Hitched to Hairdresser, 37, in London
WHEN TWO BECOME ONE
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.06.25 10:35AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Mel B marries Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on July 05, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
Mel B married Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral in London and one of her famous bandmates was in attendance. Neil Mockford/GC Images

Spice Girl Melanie Brown, also known as Scary Spice, has tied the knot with hairdresser Rory McPhee in a London ceremony. Brown, 50, and McPhee, 37, walked down the aisle at the historic St Paul’s Cathedral in London on Saturday with a gaggle of famous friends in attendance, including Brown’s bandmate, Emma Bunton, 49 (aka Baby Spice). Noticeably absent, however, were the other spices: “Posh Spice,” Victoria Beckham, 51; “Ginger Spice,” Geri Halliwell, 52; and “Sporty Spice,” Melanie Chisholm, 51. Beckham and Chisholm sent well wishes for the couple over social media, but Halliwell appeared to give them the cold shoulder amid rumors of a spat with Brown after a canceled reunion tour. Brown and McPhee were reportedly friends for years before they decided to take their relationship to the next level in 2018, getting engaged in 2022, The Independent reported. It is the third marriage for Brown, who was married to dancer Jimmy Gulzar from 1998 to 2000 and partner Stephen Belafonte for 10 years. Brown’s marriage to Belafonte ended in a divorce battle in which Brown alleged she suffered abuse. Belafonte has denied her claims. Brown shares a daughter with Belafonte and another daughter with actor Eddie Murphy.

6
WATCH: Woman Swept 20 Miles Away in Texas Floods Rescued From Tree
MIRACLE RESCUE
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 07.06.25 10:28AM EDT 
Published 07.06.25 9:58AM EDT 
Woman stuck in tree, Guadalupe River
News 4 Antonio/Getty Images

A young woman clung to a tree for four hours awaiting rescue after she was swept 20 miles downstream during flash flooding in Texas. The 22-year-old was dragged from a car at a campsite in Kerr County, Texas, around 4 a.m. on Friday as she and her parents, sister, aunt, and uncle attempted to flee the oncoming flood. She was rescued around 8 a.m. after traveling miles in the water, going over four dams and jostling with fridges, cars, and other debris. She was discovered after a resident heard her cries for help from a Cyprus tree and alerted rescuers. By the time help reached the stranded woman, she was clinging to a branch 12 feet above the rushing water and had to drop herself into the rescue boat waiting below. It is not clear what happened to the rest of her family, who were also swept from their car by the water on Friday morning. At least 50 people have died and dozens more are missing after sudden rainfall dumped over 10 inches of rain in Kerr County, causing the Guadalupe River to flood. Many of those missing are young girls who were attending Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

7
The Very Tom Cruise Reason the Actor Backed Out of ‘Ford v Ferrari’
NEED FOR SPEED
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Updated 07.06.25 4:33AM EDT 
Published 07.06.25 1:23AM EDT 
Cast member Brad Pitt and actor Tom Cruise attend the "F1: The Movie" European premiere in London, Britain, June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Cast member Brad Pitt and actor Tom Cruise attend the "F1: The Movie" European premiere in London, Britain, June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

Fans of Formula 1 and the latest blockbuster flick bearing its name could have seen Brad Pitt racing cars much earlier—had Top Gun star Tom Cruise not caused a separate project to come crashing down by declining one of the lead roles. Pitt, who features as washed-up racer Sonny Hayes on the road to a comeback in F1, revealed the characteristically Cruise maneuver that saw his Interview With the Vampire co-star turn down Ford v Ferrari, a project that would have reunited them onscreen years ago. “What it came down to is that we both wanted to drive, and he wanted to play Shelby, and I wanted to play Ken Miles,” Pitt told The National News. “When Tom realized that Carroll Shelby would not be driving much in the movie, it didn’t come through.” Cruise is famous for involving himself in as much of the action in his films as possible and has suffered broken ankles, cracked ribs, and a torn shoulder—just while shooting the Mission: Impossible franchise. Pitt has said he would be open to partnering with Cruise “when he does something again that’s on the ground.” “I’m not gonna hang my a-- off airplanes and s--t,” the Fight Club actor joked. In 2019, James Mangold did finally bring Ford v Ferrari to life with Christian Bale as Miles and Matt Damon as Shelby, the role Cruise declined. Mangold’s film was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, and took home two awards.

8
Boy, 8, Raised by Dogs in ‘Drug-Infested’ Home Can Only Bark
RUFF UPBRINGING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.05.25 11:21PM EDT 
Published 07.05.25 2:34PM EDT 
Laplae, which means mysterious city is shrouded in myths and legends.
Laplae, which means mysterious city is shrouded in myths and legends. Boyloso/Getty Images

Authorities in Thailand were shocked to discover an 8-year-old boy who could only bark after he was neglected by his mother and left to interact primarily with the family’s six dogs. Local police were conducting a welfare check when they came across the boy living with his brother, 23, and mother, 46, in a “drug-infested” home in the rural Lap Lae District in the province of Uttaradit. “He didn’t speak; he just barked. It was pitiful to see,“ said Paveena Hongsakul, president of the Foundation for Children and Women, which helped with the rescue effort. Although his mother had received a stipend to send him to school, she kept him at home. The mother, who tested positive for drug use, was only busted after neighborhood teacher Sophon Siha-ampai sounded the alarm. Social workers have placed the boy in a children’s home, where he ”will be given a chance at a good life." “We’ll follow up with him to make sure he gets everything he needs,” said a representative from the local Foundation for Children and Women.

9
50-Year-Old Best Picture Winner Gets TV Spinoff
CUCKOO
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.05.25 10:25PM EDT 
One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest is getting a TV spinoff series, 50 years after the film was released and more than 60 years after the novel it was based on was published. Producer Paul Zaentz, nephew of the original film’s producer Saul Zaentz, revealed on a podcast that he has signed an agreement with the widow of the novel’s author, Ken Kesey, to develop a TV series told from the perspective of Chief Bromden, who was played by Will Sampson in the film. After the first season, the show will follow Chief after he escapes from the hospital. Kesey disavowed the Miloš Forman-directed film at the time of its release because it diverged from his novel; the novel is told from Chief’s point of view, whereas the film centers on Jack Nicholson’s Randle “R.P.” McMurphy. The spinoff will be the second TV series based on the novel; the first being the prequel series Ratched that premiered on Netflix in 2020. Ratched was developed by Ryan Murphy and starred Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched, the role that won Louise Fletcher a Best Actress Oscar in 1976.

10
World Series Champion Dies at 44
‘ONE HELL OF A CLOSER’
Catherine Bouris
Published 07.05.25 10:03PM EDT 
Bobby Jenks
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Former Chicago White Sox All-Star and World Series champion Bobby Jenks has died at the age of 44. Jenks died on Friday while undergoing treatment for adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer, in Sintra, Portugal, the White Sox announced on Saturday. Jenks helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, and was an All-Star in the 2006 and 2007 seasons. Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillén said in an Instagram tribute, “I’m sad to hear about Bobby. Out of words to describe how I feel. Losing a player and more importantly, a friend is never easy. A fierce competitor with no fear, just power, and a big heart. Heaven got one hell of a closer… and an even better man. Rest easy, Big Bobby.” In a statement to the press, Guillén said, “Everyone has a favorite story about Bobby, so the 2005 reunion will be a great opportunity to get together with all his teammates and coaches and relive some of our greatest memories of him.”

