LAX Medical Screener Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A medical professional who conducted passenger screenings at Los Angeles International Airport for coronavirus tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, NBC News reports. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the “contract medical screener” for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last worked as a screener on Feb. 21 and was wearing protective gear at the time. The screener started experiencing cold-like symptoms on Feb. 29 and visited a primary care doctor, who tested them for the virus. “This individual is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision. Their immediate family is also under home quarantine,” DHS said in a statement. The agency also said it was working to track down whom the individual contacted.