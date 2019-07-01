CHEAT SHEET
R.I.P.
Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Dead at 27
The Los Angeles Angels announced that starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs died early Monday at the age of 27. The team provided no further details other than that he died in Texas where the team is currently staying for an upcoming series against the Rangers. The first game of that series, scheduled for Monday evening, has been canceled in the wake of Skagg’s death.
“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the team said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.” Skaggs last pitched on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics.
The Southlake Police Department released a statement that officers responded to a call about an unconscious male at a Hilton hotel and found Skaggs unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.