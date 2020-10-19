CHEAT SHEET
    Los Angeles Area Ballot Box Set on Fire, Destroying Unknown Number of Votes

    Patricia Kelly Yeo

    An unknown person intentionally set fire to an official ballot dropbox in Baldwin Park, Calif., on Sunday night, officials said, potentially destroying dozens of votes from the majority non-white suburban neighborhood in Los Angeles. According to local firefighters, someone intentionally tossed a burning newspaper into the ballot box set outside the city’s public library. “Arson investigators have not yet released information about how many ballots were destroyed,” ABC 7 News reported. “Fire crews say they did their best to save as many ballots as possible.”

