Los Angeles Area Ballot Box Set on Fire, Destroying Unknown Number of Votes

Read it at ABC 7
An unknown person intentionally set fire to an official ballot dropbox in Baldwin Park, Calif., on Sunday night, officials said, potentially destroying dozens of votes from the majority non-white suburban neighborhood in Los Angeles. According to local firefighters, someone intentionally tossed a burning newspaper into the ballot box set outside the city’s public library. “Arson investigators have not yet released information about how many ballots were destroyed,” ABC 7 News reported. “Fire crews say they did their best to save as many ballots as possible.”