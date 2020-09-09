Los Angeles Bans Trick-or-Treating to Help End the COVID-19 Nightmare
FRIGHTS ON SKYPE
Los Angeles residents are going to have to pack away their Sexy Anthony Fauci costumes until next Halloween. Los Angeles County health officials have released rules for a spooky but safe Halloween this year that bans trick-or-treating, parties, and haunted houses. “Door-to-door trick-or-treating is not allowed because it can be very difficult to maintain proper social distancing on porches and at front doors,” the guidelines warn. Trunk or treating, where kids go from car-to-car as an alternative to door-to-door, is also not permitted under the pandemic rules. Instead, officials suggest online costume contests or pumpkin-carving events, and say that car parades and scary-movie nights at drive-in theaters will be allowed. The county didn’t say what kind of penalty might be imposed for violations of the rules.