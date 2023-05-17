Los Angeles Bar Dancers to Become Nation’s Only Strippers Union
SOLIDARITY
After Amazon warehouses and Starbucks coffee shops, the organized labor movement has now found its way to America’s strip clubs. Dancers at the Star Garden strip club in Los Angeles will likely become the only strippers in the country to form a union after lawyers for the club withdrew their challenges and granted recognition, the Los Angeles Times reported. The agreement clears the way for a union election expected to break in the union’s favor. It marks the end of a year-long confrontation between dancers and club management over the union push. “This is not just a win for the dancers at this club, but the entire strip club industry,” one dancer said, according to the Times. The last unionized strip club in the United States shuttered in 2013, meaning Star Garden will be the only one in the country.