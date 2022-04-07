Celeb Botox Doc Files for Bankruptcy After Blowing Fortune on $88M Megamansion
‘DREAMED TOO BIG’
A high-profile Botox doctor in Los Angeles has filed for bankruptcy after squandering his fortune as he built the luxury megamansion of his dreams. Dr. Alex Khadavi, 49, designed the mansion complete with a champagne tasting room, DJ booth, and NFT art gallery, court documents reveal. He even used 24-karat gold dust to stain the floors. However, he conceded that he “dreamed too big,” when he realized that the lavish details had caused him to go way, way over his budget. Excluding the cost of land, Khadavi spent $30 million on his dream home, which was three times his budget, The Wall Street Journal reports. The dream home will be auctioned off with a reserve price of $50 million, the minimum amount Khadavi would receive for the lavish project.