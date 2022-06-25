Los Angeles Cop Died in a Mob Simulation Training Exercise, His Mother Claims
‘REPEATEDLY STRUCK’
A Los Angeles cop died last month after he was “repeatedly struck in the head” during a mob simulation training exercise in May, alleges his mother, who filed notice of a wrongful-death claim on Friday. The police officer, 32-year-old Houston Tipping, was buried earlier this week. Bradley Gage, a lawyer for the mother—Shirley Huffman—alleged that Tipping had injured his head in two places along with four vertebrae. Huffman, who could not immediately be reached for comment by The Daily Beast, has not yet specified what financial damages she will seek. A spokesperson for the city's police department called Tipping’s death “tragic” but declined to comment on the notice of claim. The LAPD is continuing to investigate the situation.