Los Angeles County Sheriff Accused of Withholding Vital Documents About Two Deputy-Involved Shootings
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is reportedly refusing to hand over vital documents and video which could shed light on two separate deputy-involved shootings last week. Two institutions which were set up to oversee investigations of deputies’ use of force—the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission and its investigative arm, the Office of Inspector General—told the Los Angeles Times they have asked for the evidence but, so far, it hasn’t been forthcoming. The documents relate to the shooting deaths of 18-year-old Andres Guardado, who was killed by a deputy in Gardena last Thursday, and Terron Boone, who was also killed in a shootout with undercover detectives last week. Boone was the brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from a tree earlier this month. Inspector General Max Huntsman said his office has asked for documents relating to the two shooting deaths, but had received nothing as of Wednesday. “We can’t make recommendations if we don’t get information from them,” said Patti Giggans, chair of the oversight commission.