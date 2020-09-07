CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mercury Hits 121 Degrees, Smashes Record for L.A. County
FRIED
California’s latest heat wave is one for the books: The temperature hit 121 degrees in Los Angeles County on Sunday, setting a new record; the previous high of 119 was set in 2006. The meltdown is expected to continue through Labor Day, meaning utilities are bracing for power failures and the risk of new wildfires remains high. More than 2 million acres across the state have already burned. There’s been at least one fatality linked to the broiling heat: a hiker who collapsed on a trail near Calabasas.