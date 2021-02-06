CHEAT SHEET
DA Who Banned Death Penalty Says ‘Hollywood Ripper’ Should Be Put to Death
Michael Gargiulo, the so-called “Hollywood Ripper” convicted of killing two women, will face the death penalty—even though Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón recently banned capitol punishment in the city. Gascón noted in court documents that, while he encourages Gargiulo’s judge to consider his moratorium during sentencing, he isn’t asking for the jury’s death penalty verdict to be dismissed. Alex Bastian, special advisor to Gascón, told the Los Angeles Times that this is because the DA doesn’t want to “re-victimize the [victims’ families] through additional litigation.” Gargiulo’s lawyer Dale Rubin said the exception infringes on his client’s civil rights.