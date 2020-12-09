Want more? Support us for unlimited access.   
    Los Angeles Deputies Bust 158 Maskless Revelers at Massive Underground House Party

    Pilar Melendez

    Nearly 160 people were arrested over the weekend after Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies broke up a massive underground party they described as a “super-spreader” event. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were tipped off to the Dec. 5 event in Palmdale, where they found a massive party inside a vacant residential home—without the knowledge of the property’s owners. Of the 158 people arrested at the party, authorities say 35 were underage. At least one human trafficking victim, a 17-year-old, was also rescued during the raid. “Even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a news conference, adding that six weapons were also recovered.

    Los Angeles Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Zarris, who also described the party as a “super-spreader for COVID,” told KTTV party-goers were not wearing masks despite the rising number of virus cases across the county. Investigators said the Palmdale party violated multiple laws and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-home order.