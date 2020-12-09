Los Angeles Deputies Bust 158 Maskless Revelers at Massive Underground House Party
COVIDIOTS
Nearly 160 people were arrested over the weekend after Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies broke up a massive underground party they described as a “super-spreader” event. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were tipped off to the Dec. 5 event in Palmdale, where they found a massive party inside a vacant residential home—without the knowledge of the property’s owners. Of the 158 people arrested at the party, authorities say 35 were underage. At least one human trafficking victim, a 17-year-old, was also rescued during the raid. “Even without the health order, these actions were criminal in nature,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said during a news conference, adding that six weapons were also recovered.
Los Angeles Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Zarris, who also described the party as a “super-spreader for COVID,” told KTTV party-goers were not wearing masks despite the rising number of virus cases across the county. Investigators said the Palmdale party violated multiple laws and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-home order.