Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Kills Wife and Son in Suspected Murder-Suicide
A Los Angeles deputy city attorney, his wife, and their son were killed in a probable murder-suicide, authorities said. The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office released a statement confirming that Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman, 60, was involved in the incident. “It is with shock and profound sadness that we announce that today Deputy City Attorney Eric Lertzman was involved in a tragic incident which we understand resulted in the death of his wife, his adult son, and himself,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in the statement. Lertzman’s sister-in-law Cindy Stern told the New York Daily News that he had undergone a surgery about six weeks ago, and likely was on strong medication. “This is a case of somebody snapping. He was in pain and on pain medication. It’s so out of character for him,” Stern said. “He was a mild-mannered man.” Lertzman’s daughter was able to escape the attack through a bathroom window and seek help, according to Stern.