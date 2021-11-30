CHEAT SHEET
Los Angeles Detectives Swarm Marilyn Manson’s Home in Assault Investigation
Los Angeles County detectives swarmed Marilyn Manson’s house Monday in connection with the sexual assault investigation into the rocker, TMZ reported. They entered the Manson-less house with a search warrant, seizing hard drives and other media storage devices, the outlet reported. It’s uncertain what detectives sought to find on the devices, though sources close to Manson’s legal team said it has been cooperating with the investigation. The findings will be brought to the county’s district attorney, who will determine whether to charge Manson in the months-long investigation. Manson has been accused of sealing women in soundproof rooms, among other instances of abuse.