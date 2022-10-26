LA Cops Want to Know if Council Members’ Racist Recording Was Taped Illegally
THAT’S YOUR ISSUE?
The Los Angeles Police Department is looking into the source of leaked audio of Latino Democrats on the city council making racist remarks, the city’s police chief said Tuesday. Chief Michel Moore said at a briefing that a criminal investigation “into the allegation of eavesdropping” had been initiated, the findings of which will be handed over to “the appropriate prosecuting agency” for potential criminal charges. The announcement marks an about-face for the department, which told the Los Angeles Times last week that detectives were not planning on probing the case. The recordings captured three council members in conversation with labor leader Ron Herrera at the offices of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor last year. A nationwide backlash—including condemnatory remarks from the White House—led to the resignation of Council President Nury Martinez. Herrera also stepped down, though council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León have thus far resisted calls to bow out.