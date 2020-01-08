L.A.’s Weinstein Charges Could Royally Fuck Up His N.Y. Trial

If you think the justice system matters—and if you think Harvey Weinstein should be held to account in New York for his alleged crimes there as quickly and severely as possible—you should be appalled at Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s ill-advised decision to pick Monday as the day to publicly announce that she was charging the man whose many alleged abuses sparked the MeToo movement with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another in 2013.

Those eight charges—including rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint—were announced two years after a task force Lacey created began reviewing sexual abuse allegations against Hollywood big shots.

As Lacey declared that Weinstein would be the first task force case to result in charges, the man himself was behind the defendant’s table on the other side of the country as a judge sorted out the rules for his Manhattan trial on five charges including predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape in the long-anticipated case of the People of the State of New York v. Harvey Weinstein.