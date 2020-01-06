Weinstein Charged in Los Angeles With Sexually Assaulting Two Women

Los Angeles prosecutors hit disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein with two new sex-crime charges on Monday—just hours after his rape trial kicked off in New York.

Los Angles Country District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Weinstein has been charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another over a two-day period in 2013.

He has been charged with one count of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery by restraint.

“We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then commit violent crimes against them,” Lacey said. “I want to commend the victims who have come forward and bravely recounted what happened to them. It is my hope that all victims of sexual violence find strength and healing as they move forward.”