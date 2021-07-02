Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Put on Leave Over Sexual-Assault Claims
STRIKE OUT
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was put on administrative leave Friday pending an investigation into an alleged sexual assault. “MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing. While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately,” Major League Baseball said in a statement. “MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation.” The decision to put Bauer on leave comes after a woman obtained a restraining order against him, alleging he became violent during two sexual encounters that were initially consensual. The restraining order papers included graphic photos of facial bruises and a busted lip. Bauer is the MLB’s all-time highest-paid player for a single season, signing a three-year, $102 million contract in February. He’s denied the allegation, though there’s no word on whether he’s cooperating with authorities.