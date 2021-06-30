Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Assault: TMZ
DEVELOPING
Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer is under investigation for alleged sexual assault by Pasadena police, TMZ reports. A woman whose full name was not made public was granted a temporary domestic violence restraining order Tuesday. Her attorney told TMZ, “The order is a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer where Ms. Hill suffered severe physical and emotional pain… Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible. We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.” The Cy Young Award winner denied the allegations, saying the two encounters were consensual rough sex via his attorney: “Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [the accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [the accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be ‘choked out’ and slapped in the face… In the days following their second and final encounter, [the accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [the accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory.” TMZ reports Bauer is cooperating with authorities.