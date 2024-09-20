Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers walked onto the field Thursday night and delivered a performance for all time, becoming the first player ever to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a season.

The 21-year-old Japanese superstar is delivering the greatest single season in baseball slugging history. And he isn’t done yet.

Among three home runs and two stolen bases in a six-hit game, the Dodgers crushed the Miami Marlins 20-4 and Ohtani destroyed the record book.

“To be honest with you, I’m the one who’s probably the most surprised,” Ohtani told SportsNetLA.

Only six men have ever hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in the 130-year history of Major League Baseball.

On Thursday night, Ohtani stood alone in his own 50/50 club, demonstrating the rarest combination of power and speed. He is also a dominant pitcher, recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery.

Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers earlier this year. And unlike so many players who have fizzled after giant deals and resulting pressure, Ohtani has smashed his way into the record books.“He’s not pitching this year so I think he is emptying the tank offensively,” Manager Dave Roberts said, according to The Washington Post.

ESPN baseball expert Jeff Passan noted that Ohtani made 50/50 history with while also delivering “one of the greatest games in MLB history.”

Ohtani ended the epic night as the “charter member of the 51/51 club,” Passan noted.