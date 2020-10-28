CHEAT SHEET
Los Angeles Dodgers Win Their First World Series in Three Decades
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night to clinch their first World Series title since 1988. Defeating the Rays 3-1, the team ended their decades-long championship drought in a Game 6 worthy of 2020: with a limited crowd of spectators, and with one of the players pulled mid-game over a reported positive COVID-19 test. Third baseman Justin Turner was pulled ahead of the start of the eighth inning after the test results came in. “It's a bittersweet night for us,” Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said on Fox after the game. “Obviously we’re concerned when any of our players tests positive. We learned during the game that Justin was a positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”