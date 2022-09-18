CHEAT SHEET
L.A. Drops Teacher’s Suspension for Naming Unvaxxed School Librarian
‘GIVEN ANOTHER SHOT’
Read it at Los Angeles Times
It was a shot in the arm for student journalism: On Friday, a Los Angeles school district official dropped a suspension issued against journalism advisor Adriana Chavira, whose students reported last year on unvaccinated teachers in the district, including a librarian at their school. The librarian, Greta Enszer, and the school principal had reportedly insisted her name be struck from the article, but Chavira and the student journalists held firm. “We’re not going to let them intimidate us,” editor Delilah Brumer previously told The Los Angeles Times. Chavira was eventually given a three-day suspension prior to this week's reversal.