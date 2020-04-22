CHEAT SHEET
3.7 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Los Angeles During Coronavirus Lockdown
Read it at L.A. TImes
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck Los Angeles shortly after midnight Wednesday, hitting Inglewood and the surrounding area. The mayor’s office said it would conduct a routine survey of the city to assess for any damage, but none was immediately reported. An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample. The quake, which occurred at a depth of 7.4 miles, was the subject of several celebrity tweets, with Cardi B and Chrissy Teigen among those to comment online after feeling it. L.A. Lakers player Alex Caruso tweeted: “That was the biggest earthquake I’ve experienced since I’ve lived in LA sheesh.”