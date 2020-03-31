Los Angeles Gives Up on Trying to Close Gun Shops During Coronavirus Pandemic
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is abandoning his push to shut down gun shops during the coronavirus pandemic. Villanueva was sued by several gun rights groups including the National Rifle Association for ordering the shutdown last week after panic buying across L.A. county. But he backed down on the closures Monday after the Department of Homeland Security listed gun and ammunition dealers as “essential critical infrastructure workers” that can remain open during the shutdown. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has given jurisdiction over whether to shutter firearms dealers to each of California’s 58 counties. Villanueva’s new order says the shops are allowed to stay open to supply security guard companies and gun owners with a valid safety certificate.