L.A. Hotel Workers Strike on Holiday Weekend

Thousands of hotel workers in the Los Angeles area went on strike Sunday, affecting big chains like Marriott, Hilton, and Fairmont. The union, Unite Here Local 11, inked a deal earlier in the week with the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites which remained fair on wages and other issues including health insurance, the Los Angeles Times reported. Talks with other hotels have, however failed, prompting the strike which affects roughly 15,000 cooks, dishwashers and room attendants. “We are fully prepared to continue to operate these hotels and to take care of our guests as long as this disruption lasts,” Keith Grossman, an attorney representing a coalition of hotels, told the paper. Grossman added the coalition had offered wage increases of $2.50 an hour in the first 12 months and $6.25 over four years.
