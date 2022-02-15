More Than 80 ‘Rescued’ in Los Angeles Human Trafficking Operation, Sheriff Says
RECLAIM AND REBUILD
An operation to fight human trafficking across California has resulted in more than 80 people, including children, being “rescued” and nearly 500 arrests, authorities said Tuesday. During the weeklong crackdown dubbed “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild,” 74 adults and eight children were rescued, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villaneuva, who said the opertion involved hundreds of agents from dozens of agencies. Of the arrests, there were 34 people accused of trafficking or exploiting victims for sex and 201 “johns” suspected of trying to purchase sex. Villaneuva did not elaborate on the remaining arrests, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Remember, this is one week only,” the sheriff said. “This is just one small slice of what happens throughout the entire year.”