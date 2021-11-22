LeBron James Bloodies Isaiah Stewart, Both Ejected After Rebound Brawl
MALICE AT THE PALACE II?
Just call it fight night. LeBron James was ejected from the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after a nasty showdown with Isaiah Stewart. While boxing each other out for a rebound, James struck Stewart in the face. James then appeared to turn around and attempt to apologize to a bloodied Stewart. But the game had to be called to a halt as Stewart, repeatedly trying to charge James, had to be restrained by teammates and officials.
James was handed a flagrant foul 2 “for unnecessary and excessive contact above the shoulder,” according to referee Scott Foster, who spoke to reporters after the game. The Laker was escorted off the court—only the second time he’s been ejected in a 19-year career. Stewart was also ejected after being given two technical fouls. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was assessed a technical foul. The Lakers went on to beat the Pistons 121-116. “Everyone in the league knows LeBron isn’t a dirty guy,” Lakers player Anthony Davis told reporters after the game. “... Nobody on our team, one through 15, was having it.”