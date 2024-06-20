Los Angeles Lakers Finally Pick Their New Head Coach
REDICK-ULOUS
JJ Redick is the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers after he reportedly signed a four-year contract on Thursday, ending weeks of speculation. General Manager Rob Pelinka offered the job to Redick on Thursday after meeting with the former Dallas Maverick over the weekend, according to sources who spoke to ESPN. Pelinka was reportedly impressed with Redick’s knowledge of the game and his ability to mingle with players. The team initially offered UConn coach Dan Hurley a $70 million, six-year contract in early June, which he turned down. Redick also has strong ties to the Lakers fan base and team. He co-hosts the “Mind the Game” podcast with Lakers’ superstar LeBron James. According to ESPN, Pelinka stressed to Redick that he wanted to make the development of the Lakers’ younger talent—Rui Hachimura, Max Christie and Austin Reaves—to be a priority. Redick, 39, who has no coaching experience, will be one of the youngest coaches in the NBA.