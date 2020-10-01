CHEAT SHEET
Los Angeles Lakers Steamroll Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers strolled to a 116-98 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. Anthony Davis and LeBron James dominated play for the Lakers—Davis netted 34 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks, while James scored 25 points and delivered 13 rebounds and nine assists. Miami Coach Erik Spoelstra conceded that his team fell way short of expectations. According to USA Today, he said after the game: “The Lakers set the tenor, the tone, the force, the physicality, for the majority of the game, and they just took control and we weren't able to get it back.” Game 2 will go ahead Friday night.