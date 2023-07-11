Los Angeles Landslide Leaves Ritzy Homes Sinking Into Canyon
ROLLING HILLS
A massive landslide that hit the Rolling Hills Estates, one of Los Angeles’ priciest neighborhoods, has destroyed eight homes and will cause 12 homes to crash down into a canyon below, Fox 11 reported Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Fire Department announced on Twitter that 12 homes have been “red-tagged,” with “10 actively moving.” Over a dozen residents have evacuated, and an additional 16 homes are being monitored, the department said. CBS News reported that the evacuated residents only had about 20 minutes to pack up out of their homes. According to the city’s website and Fox 11, officials learned of the “significant land movement” on Saturday after crews responded to a report of a residential water leak around 4 p.m. and found cracks inside and outside the home. L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said on Monday that the homes had moved almost 20 feet since the previous night—and “there’s nothing we can do to prevent any more movement.” “We’re waiting for all these homes to just meet their final resting spot somewhere in the ravine below,” Hahn said. The city was expected to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday.